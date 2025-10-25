Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
Oct 25Edited

There is a South Korean study showing an increased risk of cancer for those highly vaccinated, while an early and severe flu epidemic in Japan is closing schools and straining hospitals. In Japan, about 80% of the population received at least two doses as of early 2022. It may be that there is a growing trend toward some sort of big bang in disease given the damage to immune systems, but in the meantime, there is apparently an increase in disease correlated with mRNA vaccination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
Oct 25

Thanks for this timely update Dr Bossche

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture