Those who believe that mass vaccination will ultimately cause more and more people to succumb to the consequences of long COVID and vaccine-associated immune pathologies and cancers - and that, as a result, the excess death rate will steadily increase in the coming years - are fundamentally mistaken. Such interpretations reflect a failure to understand the virological and immunological dynamics kicked off by the mass vaccination program and the subsequent vaccine-breakthrough infections (VBTIs).

Here are a few considerations that most scientists and experts seem unaware of:

Circulating SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variants are generating an increasing number of subvariants that are more transmissible due to immune-escape mutations converging on protective T-cell (Tc) epitopes (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/when-the-trojan-horse-becomes-the?r=y46t6). VBTIs caused by these newly emerging subvariants trigger immune refocusing toward these Tc epitopes, thereby further increasing collective immune pressure on viral transmissibility. This already explains why SC-2 variants that effectively incorporate these Tc-related immune-escape mutations are competing for dominance - and why newly dominating variants (e.g., XFG) eventually outcompete other co-circulating variants (see Fig. 1).

I can only think of one type of mutation that could further enhance viral transmissibility: a spectacular mutation capable of subverting antigen presentation altogether, thereby preventing immune recognition of all circulating (sub)variants. As previously explained, additional glycosylation of the spike protein at highly conserved glycosylation sites has the capacity to broadly silence host immune responses, enhancing viral inter-host transmission while sustaining rapid intra-host dissemination due to the total absence of immune protection. At that stage, enhanced inter-host transmission will no longer drive immune escape and immune refocusing since the increased transmissibility of HiViCron will inevitably coincide with hyper-acute mortality in HiViCron-susceptible individuals (see Fig. 2).

So let us not fool ourselves into thinking that nature will simply proceed with an increasingly debilitated population, rather than intervening in a far more radical way to restore a sound equilibrium between the pathogen and the host immune system. That sound balance could have been achieved naturally through herd immunity, had humanity refrained from engaging in an insane mass-vaccination program during this pandemic.

Fig. 1:

Fig. 2:



