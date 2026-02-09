The question that no public health (PH) authority seems able to resolve is whether the currently observed viral evolutionary dynamics are best explained by ‘endemic coexistence’ of currently co-circulating SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) immune-escape variants or by ‘evolutionary exhaustion’ of SC-2 under immune pressure. Yet this is clearly the defining and most pressing evolutionary question at present!

Let’s analyze the competing arguments logically, mechanistically, and probabilistically.

The Competing Hypotheses



—> Mainstream view: SC-2 evolves toward endemic coexistence

Some people-often referred to (disapprovingly or not!) as ‘experts’-propose that BA.3.2 marks a phase shift from serial replacement (sweeps) to concurrent co-circulation (equilibrium).

Their reasoning is as follows:

For the first time, one variant (BA.3.2) is not sweeping away others. Epidemiological data from several countries show ‘stabilization’ rather than exponential growth. Hence, the viral ecosystem may be entering a multi-clade equilibrium, similar to seasonal influenza or common cold coronaviruses.

If this were true, human populations would have reached a broad immunological homeostasis with sufficient background immunity to prevent any single lineage from dominating globally. This is why, at least in their view, the virus persists but stabilizes at low to moderate, manageable transmission rates.

That sounds rather optimistic, although simplistic, and it typically reflects the position adopted by the vast majority of PH authorities and so-called ‘experts.’



—> Geert Vanden Bossche’s view: BA.3.2-derived (sub)lineages experience serious immune escape constraints and a phase transition to higher virulence is impending, threatening highly COVID-19(C-19)-vaccinated populations.

I assert that evolutionary stagnation can be deceptive: BA.3.2’s behavior is not an indication of true equilibrium but of evolutionary exhaustion under relentless vaccine-induced immune pressure.

Why?

i) The spike (S) protein has accumulated ~50 mutations yet shows no substantial gain in transmissibility.

ii) Persistent minor growth signals, associated with a lack of dominance, indicate evolutionary stagnation under constraint.

iii) True endemic equilibrium would not require such mutational ‘effort’ to maintain population-level presence.

The current plateau therefore marks a metastable state-i.e., a system running out of conventional options that may soon undergo a nonlinear shift (e.g., novel entry pathways [ACE2-independent!], tropism changes, recombination and additional glycosylation).

This is fundamentally a thermodynamic interpretation:

the virus is approaching the boundary of accessible mutational space, constrained by immune pressure.



But let’s examine what the biology supports in terms of:

Immune landscape

The world’s population is now largely ‘immune-imprinted.’ Most people received vaccines with similar S antigens and have been (re-)infected with Omicron-like lineages or otherwise boosted by additional (updated) vaccine doses.

This shared imprint narrows the evolutionary corridor available to the virus.

Under such constraint, new variants do not compete via raw transmissibility but via immunological niche differentiation, i.e., they employ subtle evasion tactics (e.g., glycan shifts or unusual amino acid mutations requiring conformational compensatory changes to yield marginal increases in receptor binding or resistance to neutralization).

This is classic constrained evolution, not the establishment of stable equilibrium!

Mutation load

A variant accumulating >50 S mutations with only marginal advantage indicates heavy compensatory mutation: the virus mutates not just to improve function but to recover losses caused by other mutations. Such a ‘fitness plateau’ is well-documented in evolutionary biology; it is a red flag for exhaustion, not successful adaptation!

Epidemiology

Slow or stagnant expansion (as with BA.3.2) matches a system where immune pressure and adaptive capacity are in temporary balance-a dynamic equilibrium doomed to shift. Hence, while it may appear as stable and peaceful co-circulation of SC-2 immune-escape variants (‘endemic coexistence’), from a systems perspective it is more likely a tensioned equilibrium, i.e., metastable rather than stable.



Hypothesis Comparison: Degree of Support and Likelihood

In contrast to the ‘endemic coexistence’ hypothesis, my ‘pre-transition’ hypothesis is strongly supported by BA.3.2’s high mutation load with marginal return, the convergent evolution of newly emerging co-circulating lineages and the high but suboptimal immune pressure exerted by highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

If my theory is correct, one would expect minor periodic immune ‘resets’ to continue for some more time, thereby maintaining the virus in circulation. However, this would not occur without increasing the risk of an explosive emergence of a new type of coronavirus with qualitatively altered pathogenic behavior, using novel entry pathways (ACE2-independent!) and thereby shifting SC-2’s tropism from the upper respiratory tract toward the blood and distant organs (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf).

As my theory considers the current stagnation of BA.3.2 to be a metastable phenomenon, it is reasonable to assume that it implies escape variant diversity collapsing suddenly, not through elimination but through an abrupt phase transition.

It goes without saying that in such a scenario, continued boosting campaigns with homologous antigens, as recommended by public health authorities and ‘experts’, will only accelerate this explosion by enhancing selective immune pressure on viral transmissibility and freezing immune diversity.



Bottom Line

Even though-precisely because of the potentially catastrophic implications—I am trying as hard as I can to subject my hypothesis to maximum scrutiny and criticism, I still cannot conceptually disprove it at this point. I believe its strength comes from drawing on multiple disciplines and seamlessly integrating virology, immunology, vaccinology and evolutionary biology.

It perfectly explains why BA.3.2 is so mutationally saturated yet not dominating and even why its prevalence fluctuates across different countries (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/lay-summary-on-same-feed-different?r=y46t6).

It aligns with real-world evolutionary bottlenecks observed in influenza after excessive antigenic drift whereas, on the other hand, the mainstream hypothesis of ‘benign endemic coexistence’ could only hold if immune selection pressures had truly relaxed; however, large-scale C-19 vaccination combined with recurring vaccine-breakthrough infections in highly C-19 vaccinated populations ensures the exact opposite.