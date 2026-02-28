Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
2d

I am pretty sure the CDC admitted that everything just got rolled into one neat package, and labelled covid, rather than giving numbers for varying flu strains. That was an admission I distinctly remember.

What totaloy baffles me to this day was the stuff that people believed during the height of the manufactured panic. Scientifically speaking, we were taken back to nailing frogs on the door, and utterly believing it. It is little wonder most hysterical jabbers have no interest to revisit the great deception in any manner. Science Fiction is the modern western God.

The Naked Emperor yet rides the mainstream stallion.

Reply
Share
Leon Schellekens's avatar
Leon Schellekens
2d

Return of the seasonals? They've never been away. Giving the crime of the century a scientific approach doesn't make it a lesser crime. Since the roll out of C19 has been a military operation from the start it should be considered as a war crime and prosecuted conform the Geneva Conventions that is very clear with regards to the production, stockpiling and use of ABC weapons. They all go against the statues of the Geneva Conventions.

The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits the use of chemical and biological (bacteriological) weapons in war, a ban later reinforced by the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which also ban their development, production, and stockpiling. While the Geneva Protocol only banned use, the subsequent CWC and BWC provided comprehensive prohibitions on these WMDs.

Key Aspects of WMD Regulation:

1925 Geneva Protocol:

Prohibits the use of poisonous gases and bacteriological methods of warfare. Many nations initially signed with reservations to allow retaliatory use.

Biological Weapons Convention (BWC, 1972):

Prohibits the development, production, and stockpiling of biological agents.

Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC, 1993):

Bans the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons. It also requires the destruction of existing stockpiles.

UN Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004): Focuses on preventing the proliferation of WMDs, especially to non-state actors.

Verification: The CWC includes "challenge inspections" to ensure compliance.

These treaties are critical components of international humanitarian law designed to prevent the catastrophic, indiscriminate effects of these weapons.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geert Vanden Bossche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture