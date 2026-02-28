https://t.co/4YhJmZAgYx” / X:

Recent CDC data showing record PCR positivity for endemic (non-SARS) human coronaviruses (OC43, HKU1, NL63, 229E) may reflect more than simple seasonal fluctuation. These seasonal coronaviruses have co-circulated with SARS-CoV-2 f(SC-2) or years but their current elevated activity may reflect a broader reshaping of the respiratory virus ecosystem in a population with widespread-though imperfect-adaptive immunity against SC-2. As a result, infections in highly C-19-vaccinated countries are increasingly confined to the upper respiratory tract and often asymptomatic, suggesting that viral replication is being constrained despite ongoing transmissibility. Under such conditions, systemic immune perturbation and interferon-mediated viral interference may be reduced compared to earlier pandemic waves. The resulting ecological space could allow seasonal coronaviruses to expand more readily. So, with more room at the inn seasonal coronaviruses slip back in!

While this observation does not constitute direct evidence of an imminent replacement of SC-2 by a more virulent coronavirus (‘Hi-Vi-Cron’) displacing SC-2, it is compatible with the notion that the viral landscape is increasingly constrained by (suboptimal) population-level immune pressure (i.e., manifested by recombination, mutational convergence, and constrained dominance patterns). In that sense, enhanced circulation of non-SARS coronaviruses (and Flu virus?) may act as a sentinel signal of an imminent phase transition of SC-2 rather than a stable endemic equilibrium.