Less Drama, More Guests!
Constraint in One, Expansion in Another: Metastability and the Return of the Seasonals
Recent CDC data showing record PCR positivity for endemic (non-SARS) human coronaviruses (OC43, HKU1, NL63, 229E) may reflect more than simple seasonal fluctuation. These seasonal coronaviruses have co-circulated with SARS-CoV-2 f(SC-2) or years but their current elevated activity may reflect a broader reshaping of the respiratory virus ecosystem in a population with widespread-though imperfect-adaptive immunity against SC-2. As a result, infections in highly C-19-vaccinated countries are increasingly confined to the upper respiratory tract and often asymptomatic, suggesting that viral replication is being constrained despite ongoing transmissibility. Under such conditions, systemic immune perturbation and interferon-mediated viral interference may be reduced compared to earlier pandemic waves. The resulting ecological space could allow seasonal coronaviruses to expand more readily. So, with more room at the inn seasonal coronaviruses slip back in!
While this observation does not constitute direct evidence of an imminent replacement of SC-2 by a more virulent coronavirus (‘Hi-Vi-Cron’) displacing SC-2, it is compatible with the notion that the viral landscape is increasingly constrained by (suboptimal) population-level immune pressure (i.e., manifested by recombination, mutational convergence, and constrained dominance patterns). In that sense, enhanced circulation of non-SARS coronaviruses (and Flu virus?) may act as a sentinel signal of an imminent phase transition of SC-2 rather than a stable endemic equilibrium.
I am pretty sure the CDC admitted that everything just got rolled into one neat package, and labelled covid, rather than giving numbers for varying flu strains. That was an admission I distinctly remember.
What totaloy baffles me to this day was the stuff that people believed during the height of the manufactured panic. Scientifically speaking, we were taken back to nailing frogs on the door, and utterly believing it. It is little wonder most hysterical jabbers have no interest to revisit the great deception in any manner. Science Fiction is the modern western God.
The Naked Emperor yet rides the mainstream stallion.
Return of the seasonals? They've never been away. Giving the crime of the century a scientific approach doesn't make it a lesser crime. Since the roll out of C19 has been a military operation from the start it should be considered as a war crime and prosecuted conform the Geneva Conventions that is very clear with regards to the production, stockpiling and use of ABC weapons. They all go against the statues of the Geneva Conventions.
The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits the use of chemical and biological (bacteriological) weapons in war, a ban later reinforced by the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which also ban their development, production, and stockpiling. While the Geneva Protocol only banned use, the subsequent CWC and BWC provided comprehensive prohibitions on these WMDs.
Key Aspects of WMD Regulation:
1925 Geneva Protocol:
Prohibits the use of poisonous gases and bacteriological methods of warfare. Many nations initially signed with reservations to allow retaliatory use.
Biological Weapons Convention (BWC, 1972):
Prohibits the development, production, and stockpiling of biological agents.
Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC, 1993):
Bans the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons. It also requires the destruction of existing stockpiles.
UN Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004): Focuses on preventing the proliferation of WMDs, especially to non-state actors.
Verification: The CWC includes "challenge inspections" to ensure compliance.
These treaties are critical components of international humanitarian law designed to prevent the catastrophic, indiscriminate effects of these weapons.