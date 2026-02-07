Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald's avatar
Donald
Feb 7

I suspect it was a quite challenge for Geert to reduce his complex analysis down to the layman's version! However it is of great service to the many (like me) who struggle to comprehend scientific terminology. Thanks!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Feb 7

Thank you Dr. once again for kindly providing a lay person's summary of the situation. I'm wondering - is there a real life scenario where this has played out in history that you could point to that would help us to understand what could possibly happen? That would give us a framework to hang our understanding of these complex factors.

Reply
Share
15 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geert Vanden Bossche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture