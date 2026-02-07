For those who find it too challenging to read my recent Substack article (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/publish/post/187208072), here follows a two-page lay summary:

Once again, this immune-escape pandemic confronts us with an unprecedented situation, one that is highly worrisome, yet not taken seriously by public health authorities and so-called experts.

Below, I’ll list the most remarkable features of the currently observed viral evolutionary dynamics, which primarily pertain to BA.3.2 and its offshoots. Most of this is redundant with what I described in previous Substacks or TSN articles, but repetitio est mater studiorum!

1. Business as unusual!

When scientists look at how new SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variants behave, they usually expect one of two things to happen:

Either a new variant spreads much faster and quickly replaces others,

Or it fails to compete and disappears.

What the current data tell us about BA.3.2 (also called Cicada) fits neither pattern:



2. Many changes, little payoff

BA.3.2 and its offshoots carry an unusually large number of changes in the spike (S)-protein, far more than most earlier variants. Normally, that many changes would either make a virus clearly stronger or clearly weaker. Instead, BA.3.2 is spreading slowly but persistently, without taking over completely and without disappearing! That’s totally unusual. It suggests the virus is working very hard and making many changes to adapt to its ‘hostile’ immune environment but getting only small gains in return. This usually means it’s facing some limitations, not smoothly improving.

3. Different variants making the same changes

Another striking pattern is that different variants are independently picking up similar mutations, especially ones linked to how the virus spreads and avoids immunity. This is called convergent evolution; it usually happens when the virus has very few remaining options that still work.

In simple terms: the virus is being pushed into a corner and keeps trying the same few tricks because most other options no longer help.

4. No big clinical changes…yet!

Despite all these mutations, BA.3.2 hasn’t caused a sudden jump in severe disease. Wastewater data and testing still show the virus (co-)circulating, but without dramatic new waves of illness or hospitalization. This may sound reassuring, but in this framework of limited viability options, that’s actually expected. Before a system undergoes a sudden shift, it often enters a metastable (i.e., stable-looking) phase where immune pressure keeps building beneath the surface.

Think of it like a fault line before an earthquake: things look calm, even though stress is accumulating. Or consider a pus-filled abscess: the skin still looks largely intact, even as pus builds up and exerts mounting pressure beneath it.

5. Why doesn’t this look like ‘endemic calm’?

Some people interpret BA.3.2’s slow, steady behavior as a sign that the SC-2 immune escape pandemic is settling down into something harmless and endemic. But that interpretation ignores an important detail: If the virus were simply stabilizing, it wouldn’t need to keep piling up mutations across its S protein just to maintain its position!

Instead, what we see-many mutations, slow growth, lots of overlap between co-circulating variants-fits better with a virus under strong immune pressure, struggling to keep adapting and spreading in a population with widespread vaccine-induced immunity.

6. What this means going forward

This pattern doesn’t prove that a sudden change will happen tomorrow. But it does suggest that the virus is approaching a breaking point, where small tweaks are no longer enough to ensure its survival.

When that happens in biology, evolution often takes a different kind of path, not a gradual one. My concern here is the virus transitioning to a behavior that enables spread by completely sidestepping adaptive, vaccine-primed immune defenses-rather than continuing to slowly mutate its S protein.



Conclusion

BA.3.2 is unlikely to be the final, ‘settled’ form of the virus. Its behavior looks more like a warning sign than an endpoint: a virus adapting under increasing immune pressure, with fewer and fewer workable options left.

I agree there is no evidence-based proof that the currently observed viral dynamics will inevitably lead to disaster, as we’re sailing uncharted waters. But it does mean that treating the current situation as boring, stable, or safely ‘endemic’ is reckless and unsupported by the data.