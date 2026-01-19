For those who find it too challenging to read my most recent findings on the impending evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-enhanced-infectiousness-to-enhanced-virulence-why-a-glycosylation-driven-shift-in-sars-cov-2-evolution-has-become-increasingly-likely-2cc974ed), here follows a four-page lay summary:



Lay Summary - What This Manuscript Says About the Future of COVID-19

Most people assume that viruses naturally become milder over time - that as our immune systems adapt, the virus evolves to cause less serious disease and eventually becomes a harmless, endemic virus like one that causes the common cold.

This manuscript argues that this widely held belief may not apply to the ongoing evolutionary dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2)- the virus that causes COVID-19 (C-19) - because the immune environment created by widespread C-19 vaccination and repeated vaccine-breakthrough infections is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Under these unique conditions, the virus may neither die out nor simply become milder. Instead, it may be driven by evolution toward very different traits, including a sudden shift that could make it very dangerous (‘highly virulent’) in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.





1. How immune pressure shapes viral evolution

When a virus enters a community, the immune defense of that community/ population pushes back. This ‘immune pressure’ comes from:

Antibodies [Abs] (from vaccination or previous infections)

T cells that kill virus-infected cells

Innate immune responses triggered early in infection

If immune pressure is low (as in a mostly unexposed population), the virus can spread easily and may gradually adapt to low-resistance conditions. If immune pressure is very high and sterilizing (completely blocking infection), it can stop the virus from spreading at all.

But in many places, especially highly C-19-vaccinated countries, adaptive immune responses are very strong -for example, in form of high titers of Spike (S)-specific Abs-yet still insufficient to fully block the virus. This leads to vaccine-breakthrough infections (VBTIs), as exemplified by Omicron, where non-neutralizing Abs protect against severe disease while still allowing:

Mild infections

Continued transmission

Repeated exposures over time

This situation creates a unique evolutionary environment that generates repeated VBTIs. On a backdrop of high anti-S Ab titers, which typically occur in highly C-19-vaccinated populations, these VBTIs refocus the immune response onto less immunogenic S regions, yielding weaker neutralizing Ab responses-and thus, perpetuating a cycle of suboptimal immune pressure and viral immune escape due to failure of the population’s immunity to stop viral transmission (i.e., due to lack of ‘herd immunity’!).

2. Early evolution focused on transmissibility and antibody escape

Over the first years of the pandemic, SC-2 evolved mainly by:

Becoming more infectious

Evolving mutations in the S protein that help it evade some Abs

Omicron and its descendants became dominant, or co-dominant, because they partially escaped population-level immune responses targeting the S protein while increasing intrinsic infectiousness; they could, therefore, spread more easily in populations highly vaccinated with S-based C-19 vaccines. But these changes have limits. There is only so much the S protein can change before it stops working properly.

3. What happens when simple mutations run out of room?

The S protein can tolerate many mutations, but:

Too many changes can destabilize the protein

Some mutations reduce the virus’s ability to enter cells

The virus can hit structural limits

As the virus accumulates changes to escape immunity, it eventually reaches a point where additional small mutations no longer improve its ability to survive and spread.

At that point, the virus may need a new evolutionary strategy - something different from simply tweaking the S protein’s amino acids.

4. Glycosylation: a different way to adapt

Proteins like the coronavirus S are naturally coated with sugars - a process called glycosylation. These sugar molecules are added by human cells as the viral proteins are being made.

Glycosylation can:

Hide parts of the virus from Abs

Change how the virus interacts with cells

Influence how the immune system ‘sees’ the virus

The manuscript proposes that as the virus becomes more constrained in how much it can change its protein structure, it may instead evolve by changing how its S protein is glycosylated - that is, how the sugars are attached.

This type of change doesn’t involve altering the virus’s genetic sequence in the same way as a mutation does, but it can still change the virus’s behavior in important ways.

5. Antigen (Ag) presentation and immune system bypass

One of the most important ideas in this manuscript is that changes in glycosylation may allow the virus to bypass a critical part of the immune system called antigen (Ag) presentation.

Normally:

Infected cells show bits of the virus on their surface, thereby enabling ‘Ag presentation’. T cells recognize these bits and kill the infected cell. This limits the spread of the virus inside the body.

But if glycosylation changes how the virus interacts with the immune system, those infected cells may not show the virus effectively to T cells. In other words, the virus can spread without triggering the strongest antiviral responses.

This is not just hiding from Abs - it is bypassing the cornerstone of the immune alert system.

6. How the virus could spread differently

In addition to bypassing Ag presentation, glycosylation changes might shift the way the virus enters new host cells.

Instead of:

Attaching to ACE2 receptors on susceptible cells

Entering and replicating directly

The virus may:

Bind to receptors on immune cells such as dendritic cells patrolling the upper respiratory tract

Hitch a ride, so to speak, on these cells

Infect other host cells and further propagate through direct cell-to-cell transfer

This process - called trans-infection and trans-fusion - allows the virus to spread while avoiding immune defenses that would normally detect and kill virus-infected cells.

7. What this means for disease severity

These shifts could lead to:

Faster and wider spread of the virus inside the entire body

Less immune recognition

Higher likelihood of overwhelming viral replication

In populations that are heavily C-19 vaccinated, where traditional immune responses are already shaping how the virus evolves, this could lead to:

Hyperacute cases of virulent VBTIs

Higher rates of systemic virus dissemination

A huge and sudden surge of illness and death

It is reasonable to assume that the population segment generating the immune conditions that served as a breeding ground for numerous post-Omicron immune escape variants will also be most affected by SC-2’s adaptation into a potentially highly virulent coronavirus (so-called HI-VI-CRON).

Hence, enhanced virulence does not reflect the virus ‘wanting’ to be more harmful but rather the remaining evolutionary options under strong, incomplete immune pressure from the vaccine-primed part of the population.

8. Why unvaccinated people would be less affected

Ironically, the manuscript suggests that people who are unvaccinated and have not built up strong S-targeted immunity may not drive this kind of viral evolution. Because their immune systems do not exert adaptive pressure on the virus, healthy unvaccinated individuals have not driven its evolution toward drastic immune escape strategies. Consequently, healthy unvaccinated people are highly unlikely to serve as a breeding ground for HI-VI-CRON.

9. Why this could happen in many places at once

Because the evolutionary pressure comes from the shared immune environment in highly C-19-vaccinated populations - not from a single location or “patient zero” - similar glycosylation-driven shifts could happen independently in different countries at about the same time.

That means:

The virus does not need to spread from one place to another to change.

It can undergo similar changes in any highly C-19-vaccinated population as these populations are characterized by strong but incomplete collective immunity.

10. Viral evolution does not imply viral attenuation

This manuscript does not predict a specific timeline - it doesn’t say ‘this will happen next week or next month.’ But it does argue that:

The traditional view of viruses always becoming milder over time is not based on any scientific rationale .

Under intense but incomplete population-level immune pressure, the virus may be pushed into a sudden and dramatic evolutionary shift .

One possible result of that shift is an increase in virulence in certain populations.

In conclusion: Evolution doesn’t aim for mildness - it aims for survival. Under strong, mismatched immune pressure, survival can look very different from what most people expect. Indeed, at this stage of the pandemic, almost nobody expects SC-2 to become highly virulent. That’s why it cannot be overemphasized that society in highly C-19-vaccinated regions risks being caught off-guard!

The manuscript encourages scientists, clinicians, and the public to broaden how we think about viral evolution and to pay attention to the immune pressures we create as we implement irrational public-health strategies and administer non-sterilizing vaccines to entire populations in the midst of an acute viral pandemic.

Take-home message



The absence of worsening clinical signals during the emergence of newly circulating variants does not imply intrinsic attenuation of SC-2 or its transition toward endemicity but instead sets the stage for the selection of additional, virulence-enabling O-glycosylation as last-resort mechanism of viral immune escape.

Dismissing alternative evolutionary trajectories for SC-2 because they are uncomfortable or unprecedented does not reflect scientific consensus but results from historical extrapolation erroneously applied to a host-pathogen system that has fundamentally broken all historical assumptions as a direct consequence of the mass C-19 vaccination program.

