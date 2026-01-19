Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Durham's avatar
Jonathan Durham
6d

Thx Geert, this is as simplified as it gets. The only thing I would have like to have seen mentioned is how the vaccine derived antibodies 'out compete' the innate immune system and how that renders the innate to be bypassed and untrained.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
6d

I really appreciate your putting these articles into a simplified form. Thanks!

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geert Vanden Bossche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture