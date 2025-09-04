This is an interesting but, in my view, alarming development; where initially everything progressed slowly, it now takes less and less time for newly emerging Omicron clades to dominate in prevalence… In my view, it is only a matter of time before things drop down at a right angle; the only remaining question is which phenotypic characteristics of the virus will be needed for that to happen…
Edward Tufte has built a career around the visual presentation of data, and especially quantitative data. This chart is pretty but…
What are the colors representing specifically? This looks like a constant, linear change in time. Wouldn’t these outcomes change more in a log scale which is worse as the spread accelerates?
We also must humanize what’s been willfully done. Today I pray for Ken. He “unexpectedly” died of a turbo cancer. We were friends for over fifty years.I drank some of my first beers with Ken. He’s one of 90 I now know who died, are dying, or were harmed (family, friends and colleagues). Let light perpetual shine upon Ken and those he left behind. All were/are lovely productive and sharp people.
God help us.
Intresting observasion. Every new version escape and become dominant..