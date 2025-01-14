Many are likely wondering by now whether my theory regarding the further evolution of the virus and the escalation toward a tsunami of C-19 hospitalizations and deaths will ever come to pass and whether such a frightening outcome is indeed the only scientifically plausible scenario for the chronic phase of this pandemic to end. I have asked myself that question hundreds of times. Essentially, people are wondering whether there might be another way to bring this SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) pandemic to an end. That this pandemic is still very much ongoing is beyond the slightest doubt. The virus continues to systematically produce new variants, even though for quite some time now, these have taken the form of quasispecies[1]. The viral transmission rate is still relatively high, especially because of the high intrinsic infectiousness of the circulating variants and since infections by the currently circulating variants are often mild or asymptomatic.