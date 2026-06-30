Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Brodie's avatar
Brodie
8h

I’m really glad to see this post Dr Geert. I really hope you will change your mind about the announcement you made on your latest interview with Dr Phillip McMillan. Your input on Covid is valuable and unmatched and we need it. Many of us believe in your expertise

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Myra's avatar
Myra
4h

Great post.

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