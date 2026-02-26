Please find below my reaction to Aaron Siri’s latest tweet

My response to Aaron Siri:



You advocate for placebo-controlled vaccine trials but how do you ethically justify such studies in regions that are regularly affected by epidemics and where outbreaks are eventually curtailed through the development of herd immunity? The cost at which herd immunity is acquired in such settings is often unacceptably high, particularly because environmental and socio-economic determinants substantially aggravate disease burden.

The broader debate on the role of vaccination in maintaining population health, historically the primary objective of immunization programs, has largely vanished from the public discourse. Herd immunity itself appears to have fallen out of consideration, despite the fact that the insane deployment of non-replicating vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic once again demonstrated that such platforms do not generate sterilizing herd immunity, certainly not when administered reactively during an ongoing pandemic rather than prophylactically beforehand.

I do not disregard vaccine-related adverse events. Individual harm is real, documented, and ethically unacceptable. More than fifteen years ago, I was among the first vaccinologists to raise these concerns at multiple international congresses and to draw constructive attention to emerging skepticism from the anti-vax movements. I understand your line of reasoning, and I harbor no personal sympathy for Stan Plotkin (at all!) or any other of the so-called vaccine experts you mention - indeed, I am deliberately disinclined toward idolizing prominent figures. What I am interested in is the science behind one’s reasoning, not their fame or reputation. However, to extrapolate from his shortcomings and apply them indiscriminately to the entire field of vaccinology, to designate individuals as ‘leading’ vaccinologists solely on the basis of reputation and to dismiss the discipline itself as a quasi-religious doctrine strikes me as profoundly counterproductive.

Such framing risks obstructing the evolution of vaccine research from an empirically driven enterprise toward a more rational, mechanistically grounded scientific discipline.



As a legal professional, you may legitimately expose practices that conflict with the foundational medical principle primum non nocere. Yet a selectively negative portrayal of vaccinology does little to encourage a new generation of scientists to engage with, and reform, the field. What we urgently require are, indeed, innovative approaches to complex immunological challenges: how to educate and train the immune system, particularly innate immune capacities, in ways that are demonstrably safe, effective and immunologically coherent-without perpetuating a ‘no pain, no gain’ paradigm!

The transition toward a rational, evidence-based vaccinology- one that seeks to prevent infection rather than merely mitigate clinical symptoms- may resemble a David-versus-Goliath struggle. Nevertheless, polarizing rhetoric and dismissive generalizations risk suffocating serious paradigm-shifting efforts by independent scientists at their inception.

Moreover, it remains a practical reality that, for certain infectious diseases, we currently lack a more effective conceptual framework than live-attenuated vaccines for sustaining herd immunity and protecting populations against severe epidemic waves of classic childhood illnesses, unless you are aware of a superior alternative, or unless you fundamentally reject the existence or value of herd immunity in epidemic control. Basic hygiene measures alone will not suffice to prevent such resurgence!

For the record, I am the last person to advocate compulsory vaccination. Yet, given the tangible risk that the erosion of herd immunity could precipitate serious outbreaks, I would personally welcome the continued availability of selected live-attenuated vaccines for my (grand)children, at least until safer and more effective immunization strategies are developed. One must also ask who will continue to produce such vaccines if vaccinology is broadly portrayed as a dangerous or irrational enterprise devoid of legitimate scientific merit! Have we sufficiently considered the perspective of parents who desire to continue vaccinating their children in this debate?

This exchange, however eloquently articulated, risks further entrenching polarization and reducing a nuanced field to caricature. To equate vaccinology with the ‘doctrine of Plotkin’ amounts to a reductive condemnation of an entire scientific discipline, one from which neither I nor many of my colleagues have ever derived dogmatic allegiance.

Let us avoid succumbing to superficial group think and sweeping generalizations when criticizing genuine shortcomings.

Let us not dismantle entire disciplines in a manner that extinguishes the possibility of urgently needed renewal and transformative solutions in global health.

The immune system harbors immense untapped potential, yet these polarized exchanges rarely address how we might strengthen this essential line of defense in a manner that is immunologically sound and free from collateral harm.

Although it is not easy to engage rhetorically with an experienced attorney, both scientific integrity and intellectual honesty compel me to express my dissatisfaction with your categorical assessment of a discipline that, in my considered view, holds far greater promise than your research may have suggested.