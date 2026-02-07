Introduction

Waste water data on viral load across different states in the US or highly C-19 vaccinated countries show ongoing community circulation of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2), despite low reported symptom-based cases.

Because so many people no longer get tested when they feel sick, or experience asymptomatic infections, traditional Covid case counts have become less reliable. That’s where wastewater testing comes in. The latest wastewater data show that viral RNA continues to show up in wastewater, and in some places viral load is increasing compared to recent weeks. This means the virus is still circulating in the community, even if we don’t see big clinical waves.

While current wastewater reporting doesn’t always identify specific variants (like BA.3.2) by name, the continued virus signal tells us transmission is happening behind the scenes. Those following Covid-19 news on X will be aware that genomic wastewater surveillance notes BA.3.2 (sub)lineages (co-)circulating in a steadily increasing number of highly C-19-vaccinated countries.

As explained below, this pattern -silent (co)circulation of pre-existing and newly emerging SC-2 lineages with modest clinical impact- is precisely what my theory predicts at near-threshold immune pressure exerted by highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

Clearly, the virus is not going away and its presence is only poorly captured by standard testing patterns or traditional case counts, yet it’s clearly there, spreading and exchanging many mutations to adapt to its ‘hostile’ immune environment. However, it does so quietly, constrained by that immune environment, thereby limiting explosive disease outbreaks.



Data-to-Theory: How current BA.3.2 (‘Cicada’) dynamics in highly C-19-vaccinated populations align with a near-threshold evolutionary pathway

Recent genomic, epidemiological, and clinical surveillance data reveal an evolutionary pattern in BA.3.2-derived SC-2 lineages that is difficult to reconcile with classical models of simple directional selection toward higher intrinsic transmissibility or attenuation. Instead, the observed dynamics are more consistent with viral evolution under escalating population-level immune pressure acting on the phenotype of transmissibility, precisely the regime predicted to precede a qualitative evolutionary phase transition (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf).

1. Genomic surveillance: high mutational effort, limited phenotypic return

BA.3.2 and its descendants (e.g., RE.1.1, RE.2.2) are among the most divergent Omicron-related lineages observed to date, carrying dozens of Spike (S) mutations, with extensive remodeling of both the S-RBD and S-NTD (receptor-binding and N-terminal domain of S protein, respectively). In a classical fitness landscape, such extensive amino-acid remodeling would be expected either to confer a decisive growth advantage (leading to rapid sweeps) or to incur sufficient fitness cost to drive extinction. Neither outcome is observed!

Instead, BA.3.2-derived lineages persist and expand slowly and steadily, often within a narrow prevalence range and without consistent global dominance. This combination, i.e., large mutational diversity without clear fitness superiority, is a hallmark of constraint-dominated evolution, not optimization. It suggests that further gains in intrinsic transmissibility via incremental amino-acid substitutions are becoming increasingly sterically and functionally constrained.



2. Convergence without sweeping: a signature of narrowing solution space

Across multiple co-circulating lineages, there is increasing evidence of convergent acquisition of overlapping transmission-associated mutations, particularly in S domains linked to receptor engagement and antibody interaction. At the same time, displacement dynamics have slowed: variants coexist longer, and clean selective sweeps have become rarer.

Such convergence is expected when population-level immune pressure narrows the set of viable phenotypic solutions, forcing evolution onto a small number of shared mutational paths.



This pattern is inconsistent with benign endemic stabilization and instead signals an evolutionary system approaching a fitness bottleneck.



3. Epidemiology and wastewater: persistence without obvious clinical escalation

Where wastewater surveillance remains available, baseline SC-2 signal often remains elevated despite muted or delayed clinical peaks, consistent with immune-constrained replication rather than loss of viral viability. Importantly, the expansion of BA.3.2-derived (sub)lineages has not yet been associated with marked changes in population-level clinical severity.

In the proposed framework, this clinical neutrality is not reassuring; rather, it is expected during a pre-transition metastable phase, in which the virus accumulates extensive molecular change while phenotypic expression remains buffered…until a threshold is crossed.



4. Interpretation: near-threshold behavior, not endemic stabilization

Taken together, the slow expansion, lack of decisive growth advantage, extensive S remodeling and increasing mutational convergence of BA.3.2-derived lineages are difficult to explain by a model of gradual attenuation or simple directional selection. Instead, they are logically consistent with a virus evolving under escalating population-level immune pressure on transmissibility, where conventional amino-acid–based adaptation yields diminishing returns.

In such a regime, evolutionary theory predicts that qualitative rather than incremental adaptive shifts become selectively favored. In the context of SC-2, this provides a coherent rationale for why selection may eventually favor a glycosylation-driven phase transition that decouples viral spread from classical antigen presentation and immune-mediated clearance, rather than continued stepwise mutation (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf).

5. What this does-and does not-demonstrate

These observations do not prove that a phase transition has already occurred, nor do they uniquely establish the specific molecular mechanism by which I anticipate such phase transition to unfold (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf). However, they do profoundly undermine interpretations that frame BA.3.2 behavior as evidence of benign endemicity or evolutionary ‘settling.’ Instead, the current data are fully compatible with a near-threshold evolutionary state, in which the virus remains metastable while the remaining adaptive solution space continues to contract (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-enhanced-infectiousness-to-enhanced-virulence-why-a-glycosylation-driven-shift-in-sars-cov-2-evolution-has-become-increasingly-likely-2cc974ed; https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/a-pandemic-panic-for-two-mutations; https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf).

In view of these considerations, BA.3.2-derived lineages should not be viewed as evolutionary endpoints but rather as diagnostic indicators of mounting immune constraint-conditions under which a sudden, qualitatively different evolutionary outcome becomes increasingly plausible.