Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
Feb 7

People should just get themselves a chlorine dioxide kit, and read up on the universal antidote manual.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Francisca's avatar
Francisca
Feb 7

Thanks, Geert. Much appreciated as always - as is the lay version.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geert Vanden Bossche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture