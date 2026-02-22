Robert Rennebohm, MD has recently published a book entitled Sowing Seeds of Social Beauty: the Untold Story of the Children’s Hospital Public Economy Model (CHPEM).

The book is about the Social Beauty of Children’s Hospitals. The author suggests that this Social Beauty is due to practice of a social and economic model that he calls the CHPEM. The book explains the CHPEM in great detail, focusing particularly on the fundamental social understandings (about human nature, incentive, competition, leadership, and freedom) upon which the CHPEM is based. The author then compares the CHPEM and its set of social understandings (and resultant behaviors) to the social understandings upon which corporate capitalism is based. He points out that practice of the CHPEM in children’s hospitals creates Kind Social Arrangements and Social Beauty, whereas the corporate capitalist model predictably creates Mean Social Arrangements and Social Atrocities.



He goes on to point out that (in the USA) practice of the CHPEM in children’s hospitals (which flourished during the 1960s, 70s, and 80s) has been largely replaced (since the 1990s) by practice of the corporate capitalist economic model, and this has led to replacement of “altruistic natural leaders” (who previously led the successful practice of the CHPEM) with leaders who believe in the corporate capitalist model and have made harmful decisions. This, in turn, has led to diminishment of the Social Beauty of children’s hospitals. (Since the 1960s, the corporate capitalist model has prevailed in hospitals for adults and in BigPharma and healthcare in general.)

Dr. Rennebohm contends that the “natural altruistic leaders” of the CHPEM would have managed the COVID-19 (C-19) pandemic completely differently than has the corporatized medical establishment. As he has explained elsewhere on his website, the corporatized healthcare establishment has repeatedly violated many fundamental principles of science, medicine, ethics and democracy throughout the ongoing C-19 pandemic. He contends that if “altruistic natural leaders” of the CHPEM had been asked to manage the pandemic, the worrisome evolution of the pandemic would not have transpired and, in the end, far fewer cumulative deaths will have occurred.



The purpose of the book is to stimulate and facilitate much-needed respectful dialogue about the above issues. Personally, I can understand why many of my followers wish to see those responsible for the harms caused by the C-19 mass vaccination, for example, held accountable and brought to justice. I also believe that the attitude of reconciliation and transformation that Rob advocates does not exclude the prosecution or punishment of those primarily responsible. However, the idea that the unvaccinated, who will - in the end- have emerged from this pandemic largely unscathed, should now engage in conflict with their vaccinated fellow citizens is one I strongly oppose. In any case, the question of whether we must choose between a reset or a renaissance-to use D. Polikoff’s book title-remains a complex and sensitive debate. Emotions understandably run high. But if we genuinely wish to foster profound change, we will need to build on constructive dialogue, turning immense frustration and negative energy into a positive driving force. In that sense, I find Rob’s ideas and his vision for a more humane society deeply inspiring.

In conclusion, some of my followers may strongly disagree with Dr. Rennebohm’s message. Others might find his book helpful. See what you think. And let him know what you think. (He strongly encourages feedback.) Here is the website and his email address:

Website: www.notesfromthesocialclinic.org

Email: rmrennebohm@gmail.com





