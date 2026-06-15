Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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de voetkliniek's avatar
de voetkliniek
Jun 15

Of course, blaming our children is a way to promote their junk. Damaging our children for life in a vaccination campaign aimed at the weakest in society who cannot defend themselves and are ignorant.

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autologousattention's avatar
autologousattention
Jun 15

# The One-Eyed Man Is Not King

There is an old saying: *In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.*

The saying assumes that superior perception naturally produces authority. It rarely does.

A person who sees something others do not is often not elevated but isolated. His perception may contradict the assumptions upon which the group has built its understanding of reality. In such cases, the group does not experience him as an asset. It experiences him as a disturbance.

The usual response is to blame communication. If only he could explain himself better, he would be understood. Sometimes this is true. Often it is not.

Understanding requires more than words. It requires the capacity to receive what the words point toward. A truth can be perfectly expressed and still remain inaccessible to an audience that lacks the experiential or conceptual structures needed to grasp it. Communication is not always blocked by the speaker's inability to explain. Sometimes it is blocked by the listener's inability to understand.

This creates a deeper problem. How does one know whether one is genuinely perceiving something beyond the group's horizon, or merely mistaken? The visionary and the crank can sound remarkably similar. Both may insist that others cannot see what they see.

There is no final method for resolving this dilemma.

Humility begins when one recognizes that neither the individual nor the group possesses an absolute vantage point. Each is an element within a larger gestalt.

The group behaves according to its own nature. It accepts, rejects, celebrates, or persecutes according to characteristics that belong to the group itself. No individual, however perceptive, can compel the gestalt to understand. Likewise, the gestalt cannot compel the individual to stop perceiving what he perceives.

The one-eyed man is therefore neither king nor victim by necessity. He is simply an element of a larger whole whose trajectory is not his to control.

Recognizing this does not answer the question of whether one is a seer or a crank. It renders the question less important. The individual can observe, interpret, and act according to what appears true, while understanding that the larger pattern will unfold according to its own nature.

The humility lies in realizing that one is not the author of the gestalt, but one of its expressions.

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