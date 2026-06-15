A new scientific paper suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) sublineage BA.3.2.2 may be spreading more easily in children and that children could become a reservoir from which new variants might emerge (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.06.05.730251v2.full).

The authors even suggest that this could justify future COVID-19 (C-19) vaccination campaigns in children using updated, variant-matched vaccines.

This interpretation is deeply misleading.

The first problem is simple: finding more BA.3.2.2 sequences in children (see below) does not automatically mean that this variant is truly better adapted to children. Sequencing data are not the same as real-world infection rates. They depend on who gets tested, whose samples are selected for sequencing, where outbreaks are investigated and whether age information is properly recorded. So, even if BA.3.2.2 appears more often in samples from children, this does not prove that children are a special reservoir for this virus.

But even if BA.3.2.2 were temporarily more common in children, that still would not mean that the virus has become ‘child-adapted.’



A much more plausible explanation is that children simply have a different immune background from highly C-19-vaccinated adults. Most adults in highly C-19-vaccinated countries have been repeatedly exposed to the spike (S) protein through vaccination and vaccine-breakthrough infections. Their immune systems have therefore been strongly shaped by repeated exposure to SC-2 antigens. This has created a highly complex, vaccine-imprinted immune landscape. The virus is now trying to escape from this population-level immune pressure, but it is becoming increasingly constrained.

BA.3.2-derived sublineages illustrate this very well. As previously discussed in several of my more recent substack articles, the virus can still add new mutations in the S protein but each additional mutation seems to provide only a smaller and more conditional advantage.



In other words, the virus can still move, but it has less and less room to move. Its evolutionary options are becoming narrower.

This is why BA.3.2.2 should not be seen as evidence of a new child-specific viral strategy. It is more likely a sign that SC-2 is running into the limits of classical S-based immune escape in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

The authors argue that children, especially those without strong exposure to the original Wuhan-like virus or original C-19 vaccines, may provide a special immunological niche for BA.3.2.2. But this turns the situation upside down.

Children are not just small adults. Their immune systems work differently. Young children rely more strongly on broad, fast-reacting innate humoral and cellular immune effectors. These effectors are not narrowly directed against one specific S variant. They can be trained rapidly through natural exposure to circulating respiratory viruses, including SC-2.

The authors also note that a similar age pattern was not seen when the virus moved from XBB-lineage variants to BA.2.86/JN.1, even though BA.2.86/JN.1 was also antigenically distinct and escaped many antibodies (Abs). They argue that this means simple immune naivety cannot fully explain why BA.3.2.2 appears more often in children. That point deserves an answer.

In my view, the XBB-to-BA.2.86/JN.1 transition was mainly about escape from strong, broadly neutralizing Abs. BA.3.2.2 seems different. It may represent a more limited and stepwise form of S adaptation. By accumulating enough S mutations, BA.3.2.2 may escape not only Omicron-refocused Abs in weakly imprinted people, but also partly alter conserved RBD regions that are normally recognized by broad, naturally occurring IgM Abs in young children. These IgM Abs are part of the child’s early, innate-like defense against infection.

If that is correct, children could be temporarily more susceptible to BA.3.2.2 than to BA.2.86/JN.1. But this would still not mean that BA.3.2.2 is truly adapted to children or that children will become a lasting reservoir.

It would only mean that the virus has found a short-lived opening in a broad innate-Ab barrier. That opening should close rapidly as children’s innate immune responses are trained by exposure, turning children from a temporarily permissive group into an increasingly resistant barrier to sustained BA.3.2.2 transmission.

This is important. A child who is immunologically naïve and more susceptible today can quickly and efficiently train its innate immune system as it gets exposed to circulating SC-2 variants. As this happens, the pool of truly susceptible children shrinks. Instead of becoming a permanent reservoir for BA.3.2.2, children are likely to become increasingly resistant to this and other co-circulating variants.

We saw a similar mistake during the MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children). At the time, some interpreted the increased disease burden in children as evidence of a special pediatric problem that required mass C-19 vaccination of children!

But the pattern faded. A more plausible explanation is that children’s immune systems matured and became broadly trained through exposure. But not a single one of the so-called experts or public health authorities admitted that they had completely missed the ball in persuading parents to let their young children get vaccinated!

It is reasonable to assume that a similar logic applies here. A temporary increase of BA.3.2.2 in children does not prove sustained child-driven transmission! It simply reflects a temporary gap in immune experience. That gap will close naturally as children get repeatedly exposed and develop broad natural immune protection.

The authors’ suggestion that children should be vaccinated with updated C-19 vaccines therefore misses the point.



If the current problem is the result of a C-19-vaccine-imprinted immune landscape in adults, then imposing a similar vaccine imprint on children is not a solution. It may simply drag children into the same immunological trap.

Young, unvaccinated children may still be able to develop broad, naturally trained protection against SC-2. This protection is not based on repeatedly chasing the latest S variant with updated C-19 vaccines. It is based on the rapid training of innate immune defenses, which reduce infection, viral replication, and transmission.

This is why children will not serve as a persistent reservoir for BA.3.2.2. This is also why BA.3.2.2 is not going to maintain itself indefinitely by spreading through children.

The more likely outcome is that children will become increasingly resistant, thereby adding further non-selective immune pressure on the virus.

This additional pressure may have an important consequence, though. It may not simply push the virus toward yet another small step in S-based immune escape. Instead, it may push the virus toward a more dramatic evolutionary transition.

In my view, SC-2 is now approaching the limits of ordinary antigenic drift. The virus may therefore be forced to find a different route to increase its fitness. I strongly believe that this route will involve changes that are not primarily directed at escaping specific Ab epitopes but at enhancing systemic infection through other mechanisms, such as altered glycosylation patterns or glycan-dependent interactions. This is the type of transition I have described in relation to Hi-Vi-Cron.

In that scenario, the real danger is not that children will become a permanent reservoir for BA.3.2.2. The real danger is that the virus, under growing immune pressure from C-19 vaccinated adults and increasingly resistant children, may be pushed toward a major phase transition.

That is why the current pediatric BA.3.2.2 narrative is so misleading. It takes a sequencing signal and turns it into a vaccine argument. It suggests that children are the problem, when in reality the problem is the population-level immune landscape created by the mass C-19 vaccination experiment.

BA.3.2.2 is, therefore, not a warning that children need another C-19 vaccine. It is a warning that SC-2 is running out of productive S-based escape options in highly C-19-vaccinated populations. Children are not the reservoir. Children are more likely to become the barrier.

And that is exactly why the proposal to vaccinate them against this supposed pediatric threat is not only unnecessary but immunologically insane.

