Note: right after finishing this version, I’ll post a simplified version of this manuscript for a broader audience



Another piece of misleading science has entered the SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variant debate: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.06.05.730251v2.full.

The authors of this recent paper on BA.3.2.2 propose that the apparent enrichment of this highly mutated sublineage in pediatric populations could provide an immunological niche in which the virus may continue to propagate, potentially catalyzing the emergence of secondary variants capable of breaching the imprinted immunity of highly COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated adult populations. They therefore suggest that future pediatric SC-2 vaccination strategies should consider variant-matched antigens that combine ‘variant-matched specificity’ with ‘legacy-like breadth.’

This conclusion is not only the purest nonsense from a scientific standpoint; it rests on a fundamental misinterpretation of what the current BA.3.2.2 signal most likely represents.

The increased representation of BA.3.2.2 sequences in younger age groups may indeed be visible in some age-annotated sequencing datasets (see below). However, this should not be confused with robust evidence that BA.3.2.2 is infecting children more efficiently at the population level, let alone that it has become evolutionarily adapted to children as a distinct biological niche.

Sequencing data are inherently conditioned by who gets tested, whose samples are selected for sequencing, how outbreaks are investigated, and how complete the age metadata are. A pediatric enrichment signal in sequence datasets is therefore not equivalent to proof of sustained pediatric transmission.



Even if BA.3.2.2 were genuinely overrepresented among samples from young children, this would still not imply that children serve as a persistent reservoir for BA.3.2-derived sublineages.

It would at most indicate that this lineage is exploiting a transient, immune-history-dependent vulnerability in a demographic group whose immune landscape differs from that of highly C-19-vaccinated adults.

The real issue is not pediatric susceptibility. The real issue is the remarkable contribution of BA.3.2.2 to the current SC-2 landscape as a direct consequence of the increasingly constrained nature of spike (S)-based immune escape from suboptimal population-level immunity following the mass C-19 vaccination campaign.

BA.3.2-derived sublineages illustrate how the evolutionary bandwidth of SC-2 in highly C-19-vaccinated populations is becoming increasingly constrained. As previously discussed in several of my more recent substack articles, the virus continues to accumulate immune-escape mutations within the S protein, while each additional mutation appears to yield only diminishing returns in terms of transmissibility.

In other words, a lineage can still move antigenically, but the accessible beneficial moves become progressively narrower, more conditional, and more host-history-dependent.

This interpretation is fully compatible with the authors’ observation that BA.3.2.2 shows an unusual relationship with immune imprinting and antibody (Ab)-repertoire composition. They argue that BA.3.2.2 preferentially escapes Omicron-specific Class 1/4 Abs enriched in weakly ancestral-imprinted individuals, while remaining sensitive to Wuhan-cross-reactive IGHV3-53/66-encoded Class 1 Abs enriched in strongly imprinted individuals. But this does not prove that BA.3.2.2 is child-adapted. It merely shows that the lineage may exploit a particular Ab-repertoire configuration.

The authors point out that a comparable age skew was not observed during the major antigenic transition from XBB-lineage viruses to BA.2.86/JN.1, despite the broad humoral immune escape and antigenic distinctiveness of the latter lineage. In their view, this contrast argues against immunological naivety alone as the primary driver of BA.3.2.2 enrichment in children. It is therefore important to consider that the XBB-to-BA.2.86/JN.1 transition was largely driven by escape from broadly neutralizing Ab activity, whereas BA.3.2.2 reflects a more constrained and conditional form of S adaptation. Through incremental, threshold-reaching accumulation of S mutations, BA.3.2.2 may not only escape Omicron-refocused Class 1/4 Abs in weakly ancestral-imprinted hosts, but may also partially remodel conserved infection-inhibiting RBD epitopes normally targeted by broadly reactive, naturally occurring IgM Abs in young children.

If so, this could explain why children may be transiently more susceptible to BA.3.2.2 than to BA.2.86/JN.1. However, such susceptibility would not imply genuine pediatric adaptation or durable child-driven transmission.

Rather, it would reflect a temporary breach of a broadly reactive innate-Ab barrier and a conditional, immune-history-dependent advantage in hosts whose Ab repertoire is dominated by broadly RBD-binding, cross-reactive but weakly neutralizing Omicron-refocused specificities. However, this window would be expected to close rapidly as innate immune training intensifies in the pediatric cohort, thereby turning children from a temporarily permissive segment into an increasingly resistant barrier to sustained BA.3.2.2 transmission.

This is because children are not to be considered miniature adults! Their immune protection against SC-2 is not primarily shaped by the same vaccine-imprinted, repeatedly recalled, antigen-specific adaptive immune pathways that dominate in highly C-19-vaccinated adult populations.



Young children rely far more heavily on broadly reactive innate immune mechanisms and natural Abs. Upon repeated exposure to highly transmissible SC-2 variants, these innate immune mechanisms, including their cell-mediated innate immune responses, can be rapidly and efficiently trained.

This is precisely why the idea of children serving as a persistent reservoir for BA.3.2.2 is immunologically implausible.



A temporarily more susceptible pediatric segment will quickly and efficiently develop sterilizing immunity. In the presence of circulating virus, young children are repeatedly exposed to circulating SC-2 variants and this progressively trains broadly protective innate immune responses. As this process unfolds, the pool of truly susceptible pediatric hosts rapidly contracts rather than expands.



This is not the first time that a temporary pediatric signal has been misread as evidence of a unique pediatric disease or transmission niche. We saw similar reasoning during the MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) episode, when increased disease burden in children was widely interpreted as evidence of a distinct child-specific pathogenic phenomenon. Yet those patterns waned without requiring mass pediatric C-19 vaccination. The more plausible explanation was maturation and training of broadly protective immune responses in successive pediatric cohorts. But not a single one of the so-called experts or public health authorities admitted that they had completely missed the ball in persuading parents to let their young children get vaccinated!

It is reasonable to assume that a similar logic applies here.

Temporarily enhanced prevalence of BA.3.2.2 in younger age groups does not establish children as a reservoir. It more likely reflects the fact that young children occupy a different immunological landscape from highly C-19-vaccinated adults.

This reverses the authors’ interpretation: the problem does not lie with the pediatric population. The problem lies with the mass C-19 vaccination experiment, which generated the suboptimal, vaccine-imprinted population-level immune landscape now shaping SC-2 evolution.

The authors’ proposal to vaccinate children with C-19 vaccines that combine variant-matched specificity with legacy-like breadth therefore completely misses the point.



Such a strategy would not solve the problem; it would risk dragging children into the same vaccine-imprinted immune landscape that is already driving constrained S-based immune escape in adults.

Young, unvaccinated children are precisely the population segment in which broadly reactive innate immune training can still occur rapidly and efficiently. This process can provide protection against highly mutated sublineages such as BA.3.2.2 and may even generate sterilizing immunity in the pediatric cohort.



Instead of acting as a durable reservoir for BA.3.2.2, children are therefore more likely to become an increasingly resistant barrier to sustained transmission.

This is why the narrative of sustained BA.3.2.2 transmission in pediatric populations ─ allegedly catalyzing the emergence of secondary variants that combine pediatric-evading features with adult-evading mutations and thereby allow the lineage to breach adult imprinted immunity ─ will likely prove to be yet another myth.

The more plausible scenario is the opposite:



As pediatric populations develop sterilizing immunity through rapid innate immune training, they will exert additional, non-selective immune pressure on viral transmissibility.



This pressure will no longer primarily favor incremental antigenic escape within S. Rather, it may help pave the way toward a major viral phase transition.

In my framework, that transition would, therefore, not be mediated by yet another round of classical epitope-specific immune escape. It would be mediated by non-antigen-specific, infection-enhancing changes, including mutations affecting glycosylation patterns or glycan-dependent interactions. These are the kinds of changes I have postulated for Hi-Vi-Cron: a coronavirus phenotype capable of subverting suboptimal adaptive immunity in highly C-19-vaccinated populations and thereby breaching the massive vaccine-imprinted immune barrier.

In conclusion, BA.3.2.2 does not reveal a truly child-adapted phenotype. It exposes a repertoire-dependent vulnerability in weakly ancestral-imprinted hosts. The pediatric enrichment signal should not be mistaken for evidence of a durable child reservoir, nor should it be abused to justify yet another pediatric C-19 vaccination campaign!

The authors’ conclusion turns cause and effect upside down. Children are not the problem. The immunological landscape created by the insane mass C-19 vaccination experiment is the problem.

BA.3.2.2 is not a warning that children must be vaccinated. It is a warning that SC-2 is running out of productive S-based escape options within a highly C-19-vaccine-imprinted population, and that the next evolutionary step may no longer look like ordinary antigenic drift…

