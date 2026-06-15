Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Rob's avatar
Rob
Jun 15

Thanks, I'll wait for the For Dummies version.

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Ed Sweeney's avatar
Ed Sweeney
Jun 15

Just like a couple years ago recombinant original Omicron BA.2.86 and JN.1 found fresh fish in the naive unvaccinated AND multi jabbed population with poor abs, now it circles the children.

This thing is a dual purpose bioweapon originally out of a lab in North Carolina and Montana. Omicron (BA.1 & BA.2) is a deployed countermeasure to rapidly inoculate the world with an attenuated version of the WT virus since the other countermeasure (mRNA platform) failed. A transmissible vaccine it now is. I got inoculated by JN.1 being naive and unvaxxed. The only problem is that it leaves a chronic illness - long covid with a myriad of potential long term diseases.

I don’t know what this will do to children but we don’t need a mass casualty event in an antigenic shift of HIVICRON for this to be a disaster. The disaster is here and it’s a rolling disaster of chronic illness: cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and neurological. Partly it’s microclotting (amyloidogenic) and partly it’s autoimmune disorder (T-cell and mimicry from IgG4) all of it inflammatory.

Geert may well be right that ultimately the kids will be alright but this is just another stop to a world tour, all ages pandemic that no naive immune system should be exposed to.

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