Over the past 10 days or so, I've been sharing some teasers on X and LinkedIn to encourage more people to join the forum and engage in what I believe, with all modesty, is a very relevant platform for meaningful discussions about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current respiratory epidemics, and other potential global health threats. Please feel free to share, as the time and effort invested in this forum deserve much more attention.

Here are some of the topics and questions we’re discussing and further exploring at the ANH Forum of Immune Biology:

Many people are puzzled by the ongoing health crisis. We are currently witnessing a surge in diverse acute respiratory viral diseases, along with long COVID, chronic microbial and immune-mediated diseases, including cancers. At the same time, SARS-CoV continues to evolve, infect, and transmit, even though wastewater levels and COVID-19 (C-19) hospitalization and mortality rates remain relatively low.

Compounding this situation is a mega panzootic of bird flu. These unprecedented phenomena — particularly their temporal and spatial overlap in highly C-19-vaccinated countries — raise questions about whether they are purely coincidental, entirely independent, and unrelated to the collective immune priming induced by C-19 vaccines.

If you want to explore whether these phenomena share a common root and understand how these pressing public health issues might be connected, we invite you to join our Immune Biology Forum. This platform provides a space for meaningful discussions on these complex biological topics, enabling laypeople, doctors, and scientists to learn, ask questions, and engage in interactive discussions with more depth than the superficial exchanges often found on social media.

Below are the links to sign up for the forum and, if you wish, purchase the lectures: Join the Immune Biology Forum [https://anhinternational.mykajabi.com/offers/YhovveJh]

Sign up to watch The immune biology of natural and immune escape pandemics/epidemics [https://anhinternational.mykajabi.com/offers/C9cFMMac]



Pandemics caused by viruses that "naturally" lead to acute, self-limiting infections can only end when the virus is no longer transmitted. In the case of IMMUNE ESCAPE pandemics, typically observed in highly COVID-19 (C-19) vaccinated populations, this can only occur when the virus eventually eliminates those who lost their adaptive immune protection during the pandemic and when those who strengthened their innate immune protection ultimately eliminate the virus.

In May 2023, the WHO rightly claimed that the acute phase of the COVID-19 (C-19) pandemic was over and lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern status. But when and how will the chronic phase of this pandemic end? Or are we now perhaps confusing ‘chronicity’ with ‘endemicity’?

Why does the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic appear to be stuck in a metastable state, with relatively low rates of acute COVID-19-related disease, hospitalization, and mortality on one hand, but ongoing viral evolution and uninterrupted viral transmission on the other?

What do you do to turn a natural, acute, self-limiting viral pandemic into a chronic, self-perpetuating immune escape pandemic? You apply stringent infection-prevention and social measures and/or vaccinate entire populations with prophylactic vaccines during the pandemic. It's the perfect recipe for preventing herd immunity and fuelling a wildfire of immune escape.

How do COVID-19 (C-19) vaccine breakthrough infections and booster doses of mRNA-based ‘vaccines’ lead to immune refocusing, and how is immune refocusing linked to the gain-of-function of SARS-CoV-2 and avian influenza virus in highly C-19 vaccinated populations (i.e., in the form of enhanced infectiousness/transmission)? Also, why are these populations at an increased risk of enhanced viral virulence upon continued exposure to these viruses?

The WHO consistently but naively claimed that any reduction of SARS-CoV-2 transmission resulting from their pandemic measures and recommendations would reduce the likelihood for variants to emerge. The simplicity of their reasoning undoubtedly stemmed from the finding that high mutation rates of RNA viruses are associated with increased replication and transmission rates. However, since most of these mutations are reportedly deleterious or neutral (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29688481/), how could they contribute to the emergence of (co-)dominantly spreading, genetically diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants in highly Covid-19 vaccinated countries?

Why did the WHO ignore the impact of collective suboptimal immune pressure on the productive infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in populations subjected to strict infection-prevention measures, followed by intra-pandemic mass vaccination targeting a protein critical for viral infectiousness (i.e., the spike protein)?

Did they assume that the increasing prevalence of (co-)dominantly circulating variants—each characterized by enhanced infectiousness and/or transmissibility—was purely coincidental, rather than a consequence of viral escape from the hostile conditions imposed on the host?

How could they disregard the effects of selective, population-level immune pressure exerted by highly C-19 vaccinated populations on viral reproduction and transmission?

Why has SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) increasingly shifted its course in highly COVID-19 (C-19) vaccinated countries from being an acute, self-limiting infection to a prolonged, more chronic condition, such as long COVID?

Why has this transition been characterized by an increasing number of acute infections that were no longer seasonal (i.e., predominantly occurring during the winter) or age-related?

Why have surges in viral infection rates no longer been followed by corresponding increases in hospitalization and mortality rates, as was initially observed?

Why is SC-2 transmission and infection no longer reflected by high viral activity in wastewater?

Why do viral transmission and evolutionary dynamics persist despite low levels of viral activity in wastewater and relatively low rates of overt C-19 symptoms and C-19 hospitalizations?

Why has the spectrum of viral mutations in the (co-)dominantly circulating variants shifted from a limited number of distinct variants to a large array of variants with only a limited number of mutational differences?

Why do antibodies induced by reinfections or updated vaccines fail to provide protection against long COVID?

Finally, why has the pandemic evolved from a natural pandemic to an immune escape pandemic, and more recently, to a multi-country epidemic of highly C-19 vaccinated countries?

Why does the high intrinsic infectiousness of currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 (sub)variants no longer translate into high rates of productive viral infection?

How and why would the transition of SARS-CoV-2 infection—naturally an acute and self-limiting infection—into chronicity in highly COVID-19 vaccinated populations eventually lead to the large-scale emergence of a hyper-acute infection, thereby catching these populations by surprise?

Why are intramuscularly administered vaccines more likely to trigger antigenic sin in previously primed individuals compared to mucosal vaccines?

How is it that, despite mandatory polio vaccination, new strains of poliovirus are surfacing in the wastewater of Western, industrialized countries? Why do large-scale polio vaccinations seem to promote the further spread of wild poliovirus

How can we finally break the vicious cycle of more vaccination—more immune escape—more vaccination?

How can people in countries with high COVID-19 (C-19) vaccination rates protect themselves from C-19 disease and other respiratory illnesses upon re-exposure to circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants or viruses such as RSV, seasonal and avian flu, and human metapneumovirus? How do the precautions for C-19 vaccinees differ from those for the unvaccinated?

How can trained cell-mediated innate immunity (CMII) compensate for failing adaptive immune responses?

