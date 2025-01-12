Many people are puzzled by the ongoing health crisis. We are currently witnessing a surge in diverse acute respiratory viral diseases, along with long COVID, chronic microbial and immune-mediated diseases, including cancers. At the same time, SARS-CoV continues to evolve, infect, and transmit, even though wastewater levels and COVID-19 (C-19) hospitalization and mortality rates remain relatively low.

Compounding this situation is a mega panzootic of bird flu. These unprecedented phenomena — particularly their temporal and spatial overlap in highly C-19-vaccinated countries — raise questions about whether they are purely coincidental, entirely independent, and unrelated to the collective immune priming induced by C-19 vaccines.

If you want to explore whether these phenomena share a common root and understand how these pressing public health issues might be connected, we invite you to join our Immune Biology Forum. This platform provides a space for meaningful discussions on these complex biological topics, enabling laypeople, doctors, and scientists to learn, ask questions, and engage in interactive discussions with more depth than the superficial exchanges often found on social media.

Below are the links to sign up for the forum and, if you wish, purchase the lectures: Join the Immune Biology Forum [https://anhinternational.mykajabi.com/offers/YhovveJh]

Sign up to watch The immune biology of natural and immune escape pandemics/epidemics [https://anhinternational.mykajabi.com/offers/C9cFMMac]