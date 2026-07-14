Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
1d

"Unconstrained viral replication and transmission in highly C-19-vaccinated populations" creates (considering the number of vaccinated humans) a nightmare scenario.

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Robin Walker's avatar
Robin Walker
1d

As a layman I don't understand much of this until the end passage, but I feel i have been informed.

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