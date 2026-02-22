Having read some of my comments on X:

as well as a recent Substack article of mine (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/everyone-knows-a-pus-filled-abscess), one of my followers compares the current viral evolutionary dynamics to a car trying to drive up a slippery, snow-covered slope on winter tires.

I thought it was worth fleshing out the metaphor in more detail because it actually captures, in a fairly simple way, the current interplay between the virus and the immunity of highly COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations in a vivid and straightforward manner.



One could, indeed, compare the present viral landscape to a car attempting to climb an increasingly steep, snow-covered hill. The driver has equipped the car with winter tires, analogous to the strengthened, yet still suboptimal adaptive immune response mounted against accumulated spike (S) mutations of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) immune escape variants. Initially, those tires provide improved grip. But as the slope continues to steepen, even good winter tires begin to lose traction!

The car still moves forward, but only marginally. The wheels begin to spin. The driver adjusts the gears repeatedly but the vehicle advances more slowly with each attempt until it barely progresses at all, the wheels eventually spinning wildly in place. The engine revs higher, exhaust emissions increase and the consumption of oil and fuel rises sharply. The highly increased mechanical strain serves as an image for the vaccine-associated side effects observed in highly C-19-vaccinated populations while reflecting the growing mutational effort and evolutionary ‘cost’ required for the virus to maintain transmissibility under mounting population-level immune pressure.

In evolutionary terms, this corresponds to the current co-circulation of multiple SC-2 lineages, including BA.3.2-derived (sub)lineages. Despite carrying extensive S remodeling, these lineages expand only slowly and fail to dominate decisively. Their slow, constrained propagation does not signal relaxed immune selection pressure or benign endemic stabilization. Rather, it reflects a system operating near the limits of incremental viral adaptation.

The wheels spin harder. Additional mutations accumulate. Convergent substitutions appear across different lineages. Yet phenotypic gains in transmissibility remain modest. The system appears metastable - not because it has reached equilibrium, but because further forward progress through incremental change is becoming mechanically constrained.

Anyone who has experienced such a situation knows what tends to follow. When traction becomes insufficient and the slope continues to steepen, the car eventually begins to slide backward. And once backward motion begins, gravity accelerates the descent. What initially appeared as slow progress turns into rapid loss of control.

According to my theory and interpretations, such rapid loss of control would correspond to a qualitative evolutionary shift - not further gradual optimization but a phase transition.



In other words, the current co-circulation of SC-2-derived immune escape variants without decisive dominance can be interpreted not as benign stabilization, but as the final struggle for traction before the system crosses a critical threshold.

Whether that threshold is near or distant cannot be determined with precision. But the present pattern, i.e., slow expansion, constrained dominance, mutational convergence without decisive fitness advantage, is consistent with a system operating under high mechanical strain rather than relaxed evolutionary equilibrium.

In my humble opinion, these observations are the harbinger of an imminent catastrophic transition to a phenotype that will reveal highly virulent in highly C-19-vaccinated populations (the so-called HI-VI-CRON). But no one takes that ‘gentle’ harbinger seriously. It’s not for nothing that I -much to the annoyance of the many who mock me- keep repeating that society in highly C-19-vaccinated regions will be caught off-guard.