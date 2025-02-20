I guess the following publication will gain a lot of attention and interest in the coming days: Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379v1.full.pdf).

Mankind only seems to learn the hard way. It’s only in the face of the unimaginably disastrous consequences of the WHO’s global health policy, avidly embraced by Big Pharma, that this has now started to sink in. Their policy has led to the most insane and unprecedented interference with the immune system of individuals and even the collective immune protection of entire populations. I have never been interested in the molecular details revealed by either virological or immunological analyses conducted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic unless they could potentially help me predict the type and timing of the end of this immune escape pandemic. I believe I have largely succeeded in sharing substantial parts of the biological truth. However, I eventually have to admit that I will not be able to predict the exact moment when Nature will finally take back control over the health chaos orchestrated by mankind. No single analysis, surveillance effort or variant tracking can shed light on that. This is the complete uncertainty in which we currently find ourselves, despite living in an era of unprecedented technological revolution. We are nothing compared to Nature.