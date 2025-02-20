Acting before thinking will now get many into trouble. Unfortunately, innocent citizens are paying for the stupidity of the 'elite' with their health or even their lives.
I guess the following publication will gain a lot of attention and interest in the coming days: Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379v1.full.pdf).
Mankind only seems to learn the hard way. It’s only in the face of the unimaginably disastrous consequences of the WHO’s global health policy, avidly embraced by Big Pharma, that this has now started to sink in. Their policy has led to the most insane and unprecedented interference with the immune system of individuals and even the collective immune protection of entire populations. I have never been interested in the molecular details revealed by either virological or immunological analyses conducted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic unless they could potentially help me predict the type and timing of the end of this immune escape pandemic. I believe I have largely succeeded in sharing substantial parts of the biological truth. However, I eventually have to admit that I will not be able to predict the exact moment when Nature will finally take back control over the health chaos orchestrated by mankind. No single analysis, surveillance effort or variant tracking can shed light on that. This is the complete uncertainty in which we currently find ourselves, despite living in an era of unprecedented technological revolution. We are nothing compared to Nature.
The inability to predict complex processes temporally does not diminish the value of your analysis and insights. In fact, given the rising incidence and severity of RSV infections, I fear you may be spot on.
Geert we who listened are always grateful for your expert analysis and all the weeks and months of effort and study you have put into following this unbelievable series of events. Unfortunately most will never hear of you as mainstream media won't touch this with a pole!! Maybe in forty-60 years a documentary will raise up the people like you ...when its safe to do so.