Here is one of the key principles to keep in mind when studying or intervening (!) in the pathobiology of host-pathogen interactions:
-The failure of large-scale vaccination programs or infectious epidemics to induce herd immunity against any infectious, replication-competent agent inevitably drives dangerous pathogen immune escape, while repeated activation of non-sterilizing immunity in individuals leads to harmful host immune pathology.-
The current SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) immune escape pandemic demonstrates, for example, how individual immune pathology is an indirect consequence of the mass Covid-19 (C-19) vaccination program. This is because the failure of this mass vaccination program to generate herd immunity allows SC-2 immune escape variants to drive repeated vaccine breakthrough infections, resulting in a staggering rise in diverse immune pathologies—including cancer—affecting a vast number of individuals in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.
All this is very true, and I am pretty sure the "experts" that push this crap know it too. Obviously their motive is something other than to prevent disease or hospitalization or mortality (they try various combinations of these fallacious claims to fool people).
I don't believe the principle that large-scale vaccination is not a good idea during a pandemic is contradictory, unheard of, or actually profitable. This is a MAN -MADE VIRUS, but who cares? No one is to blame? There never has been another viral pandemic like it: this virus follows a different set of principles which should have attracted the attention of all the "experts" from the onset: a pathogen that mutates endlessly within the host. A vaccine consists of a killed or attenuated pathogen. These RNA/DNA concoctions are a nightmare come true, and there are many people to testify as to the lethality and negative affects. A bunch of kids playing with matches. But nobody is held responsible. It will all just go away if we don't talk about it