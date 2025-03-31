Here is one of the key principles to keep in mind when studying or intervening (!) in the pathobiology of host-pathogen interactions:

-The failure of large-scale vaccination programs or infectious epidemics to induce herd immunity against any infectious, replication-competent agent inevitably drives dangerous pathogen immune escape, while repeated activation of non-sterilizing immunity in individuals leads to harmful host immune pathology.-

The current SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) immune escape pandemic demonstrates, for example, how individual immune pathology is an indirect consequence of the mass Covid-19 (C-19) vaccination program. This is because the failure of this mass vaccination program to generate herd immunity allows SC-2 immune escape variants to drive repeated vaccine breakthrough infections, resulting in a staggering rise in diverse immune pathologies—including cancer—affecting a vast number of individuals in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.