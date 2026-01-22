Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
3d

Thank you, Geert. It's so frustrating to see how prevalent the willful blindness is and how it has been so throughout the pandemic and onward. Your taking time to update us is so very appreciated, and provides tools to enable us keep as many folks updated as possible. Much appreciated!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Lonelywrider's avatar
Lonelywrider
3d

Hi Dr Vanden Bossche, I follow your work because you clearly have a better understanding of evolutionary dynamics than most; also because it concerns viral evolution, which is not something I know a lot about. I can't really judge whether the saltation events you're positing are probable but I know your prediction is possible and has not been credibly refuted. I'm wondering about the influenza rates worldwide, which seem to have almost doubled, and the longer and repeated seasons. What does this mean, in your view? I think you've dealt with it elsewhere but I've searched your archive and can't find it. Thanks, if you have the time and are able to clarify.

Reply
Share
2 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geert Vanden Bossche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture