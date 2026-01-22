Based on (increasingly scarce!) global genomic surveillance data, the current SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variant landscape-as inferred from available sequencing-appears to be dominated by several co-circulating lineages. These include XFG, NB.1.8.1 and LP.8.1 (all Omicron-derived lineages undergoing continued incremental mutation), BA.2.86 and its descendants (notably JN.1 with multiple sublineages), as well as BA.3.2 (nicknamed ‘Cicada’) and its derived sublineages, including RE.1.1 and RE.2.2.

The BA.3.2-derived lineages display a particularly noteworthy evolutionary behavior. Across multiple regions-including Australia, several European countries, and parts of the United States-they show a slow but steady increase in prevalence. Although Cicada sublineages may exhibit a modest growth advantage over some co-circulating lineages such as XFG or NB.1.8.1, they are not yet clearly dominant and do not (yet?) outcompete other major lineages at the global level.

BA.3.2-derived variants carry more than 50 spike (S) protein mutations relative to ancestral BA.3 and over 70 mutations relative to the original Wuhan strain. These changes are distributed across both the receptor-binding domain (S-RBD) and the N-terminal domain (S-NTD) of S. Notably, additional mutations in these domains are now accumulating convergently across multiple evolving lineages, frequently affecting determinants of ACE2-mediated viral entry and antibody-mediated immune recognition. This pattern is consistent with continued viral evolution under sustained immune pressure rather than simple directional selection for intrinsic transmissibility.

The observed evolutionary behavior of BA.3.2-derived sublineages is indeed difficult to reconcile with a model of simple directional selection for either increased intrinsic transmissibility or increased intrinsic virulence. Despite carrying an unusually large and diverse constellation of S mutations, including extensive remodeling of both the S-NTD and the S-RBD, these lineages have expanded only slowly, display no clear or sustained growth advantage over competing variants (see above), and have not been associated with marked changes in clinical severity.

Within a classical evolutionary framework, such extensive mutational remodeling would be expected either to confer a decisive fitness advantage or to result in rapid lineage extinction. The persistence of substantial mutational diversity that fails to translate into clear fitness superiority must therefore be interpreted, in evolutionary terms, as a hallmark of constraint rather than optimization. In other words, the maintenance of BA.3.2-derived lineages within a relatively narrow prevalence range suggests that they are evolving under strong constraints, consistent with mounting immune pressure acting not on individual epitopes, but on a higher-order phenotypic trait, namely viral transmissibility.

This implies that further gains in intrinsic viral transmissibility through incremental amino-acid substitutions are becoming increasingly sterically and functionally constrained. The absence of a sharp growth advantage despite extensive S remodeling is thus more consistent with immune-constrained replication than with benign attenuation or adaptive optimization.

Moreover, the lack of major clinical shifts despite pronounced antigenic change supports the interpretation that the virus is being forced to trade intrinsic fitness for immune evasion, rather than progressing toward reduced pathogenicity. In this context, slow propagation combined with increasing mutational convergence should be viewed as a diagnostic signal of near-threshold immune pressure on viral transmission, rather than as evidence of evolutionary stasis or endemic stabilization.

Such a high mutational effort yielding only marginal phenotypic gain is entirely consistent with a system approaching an evolutionary bottleneck imposed by population-level immune pressure on viral transmissibility. Under these conditions, further adaptation through conventional amino-acid remodeling becomes progressively ineffective, as previously described (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf). This evolutionary regime would instead favor selection of a qualitatively different escape strategy-for example, a glycosylation-driven phase transition that decouples viral spread from classical antigen presentation and immune-mediated clearance, rather than continued incremental mutation.

In conclusion, the convergence of additional mutations within the S-NTD and S-RBD across circulating variants, together with the slow expansion, limited growth advantage, and clinical neutrality of newly emerging, heavily mutated BA.3.2-derived sublineages, is incompatible with a model of unconstrained directional selection for increased intrinsic transmissibility or virulence. Rather, this evolutionary pattern strongly indicates viral adaptation under escalating immune pressure acting on the phenotype of transmissibility, not benign attenuation.

Taken together, these observations suggest that SC-2 is approaching a constrained evolutionary state in which qualitative, rather than incremental, adaptive shifts become selectively favored. As previously argued (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf), it is therefore scientifically reasonable to postulate that such a phase transition could precipitate the emergence of high virulence in highly C-19–vaccinated populations.

In light of this concern, a striking asymmetry has emerged in the global perception of viral risk. A handful of amino-acid substitutions in a seasonal or avian influenza virus, often detected in a limited number of isolated cases with little or no sustained human-to-human transmission, are sufficient to trigger urgent headlines, emergency briefings, and speculative modeling of a potential influenza pandemic. Entire policy discussions are launched on the basis of what might happen if such changes were to accumulate.

By contrast, the ongoing evolution of SC-2-characterized by dozens of mutations across the S protein, extensive antigenic remodeling, recurrent recombination, and clear signatures of convergent evolution under population-level immune pressure-largely passes without alarm. Viral variants carrying far greater molecular novelty than those that provoke influenza panic are routinely dismissed as ‘benign,’ ‘stable,’ or ‘endemic-adapted,’ often solely because they have not yet produced an immediately obvious clinical catastrophe.

Indeed, this naïve complacency appears to stem from the observation that the accumulation of large numbers of S mutations (often exceeding 50 relative to BA.3) has not been accompanied by major clinical changes previously associated with certain Omicron descendants (e.g., BA.2.86 or XBB-derived lineages). However, the absence of an immediate phenotypic signal does not imply evolutionary irrelevance, particularly in a virus evolving under unprecedented immune pressure within highly C-19-vaccinated host populations.

The discrepancy blows me away. Influenza is feared for what it could become on the basis of a few hypothetical mutations, whereas SC-2 is ignored, or normalized, despite all the mutations it’s actively incorporating in real time.

One virus is treated as an existential threat based on theoretical risk; the other as a solved problem despite displaying evolutionary dynamics without historical precedent. This is not balanced risk assessment. It is selective, willful blindness.