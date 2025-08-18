In the multitude of articles and references I shared on my website or on Substack, I repeatedly referred to relevant articles that prove my theory to be plausible, or at least reasonable.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0264410X24008132

There are even articles showing – as I predicted- that changes in the glycosylation profile are increasingly taking place as the spectrum of viable amino acid changes gets somewhat exhausted.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.10.23.619754v1

But hey, why do I always insist people should now do their own research (DYOR)? Because AI is now within reach of all those bombarding me with their offending questions.

It really seems, though, that intellectual laziness has become a huge problem, even though running a search with AI takes just a couple of minutes. For God’s sake, use it as if it were your ultra-modern brain prosthesis. I’ll give the example below one last time. Those who still think my theory is nothing but self-affirmation and completely pointless just because I don’t have enough publications to my name — and therefore get dismissed as some kind of scientific loser according to the reigning dogmas — might (???) have to reconsider their narrow-minded opinion. If the shoe fits, wear it!

PS: In the original AI output, you can click on all italicized questions to get more comprehensive answers!

Several publications lend support to aspects of Geert Vanden Bossche's theory regarding mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 driving immune selection pressure and contributing to the prevalence of more infectious and immune escape variants:

Publications Endorsing/Supporting the Theory

Review Article by RM Rennebohm (2023):

This publication directly underscores Vanden Bossche's predictions, stating that mass vaccination campaigns have propelled the emergence of dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants that are increasingly infectious and show signs of greater virulence. The authors highlight that vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies rapidly lose effectiveness due to "immune escape," and point out that the campaign has prolonged and worsened the pandemic due to immune-driven viral evolution.journals.eco-vector+1

Frontiers in Immunology – Ahmad et al. (2021):

This peer-reviewed article explains how increasing population immunity, both natural and vaccine-induced, confers significant selective pressure on SARS-CoV-2, promoting the rise of antibody escape mutants. It notes that persistent infections (especially in immunocompromised individuals) can accelerate the evolution of immune escape variants, and emphasizes the role of selective pressure in driving such mutations at both the population and host levels.frontiersin

Rouzine & Rozhnova, Nature Communications (2023):

The authors discuss the possibility that mass vaccination accelerates SARS-CoV-2 evolution, especially in antibody-binding regions, compared to natural infection. Mathematical models (based in part on influenza vaccine studies) suggest that immune selection pressure from incomplete global vaccination coverage could increase the rate of viral antigenic drift if the cost of mutations for the virus is low.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih

Chakraborty et al., Immune Escape Review (2022):

This comprehensive review covers the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants and their immune escape properties. It acknowledges that emerging variants possess mutations which promote immune and vaccine escape—and that these properties are being observed globally. Additionally, some vaccines now show reduced efficacy against several new variants due to these escape mutations.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih

Key Points from These Publications

Immune selection pressure from widespread vaccination does exist and can promote the emergence of escape mutants.

There is empirical evidence that major variants (e.g., Delta, Omicron) arose under circumstances of increased population immunity, partly via vaccination.

Persistent infections—especially in immunocompromised hosts—are hotspots for viral evolution and mutation accumulation.

Scientific debate continues regarding the net effect of mass vaccination, but multiple reviews acknowledge selective pressure and its role in variant evolution.

Important Caveat

Some peer-reviewed articles and expert commentaries also caution that while immune pressure can promote escape variants, widespread vaccination substantially reduces transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths, potentially offsetting evolutionary risks. There is not a definitive consensus that mass vaccination is the main or only driver of immune escape and more infectious variants. Other factors, including viral adaptation to natural immunity and rapid global transmission, also play significant roles.verificat+1

These references illustrate how aspects of Vanden Bossche's theory are increasingly reflected in the scientific literature, especially regarding the relationship between immune selection pressure and viral evolution, but also highlight ongoing debate about the practical implications for public health policy.journals.eco-vector+4

Answer

Frontiers

a retrospective analysis of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ...

Frontiers

Forecasting framework for dominant SARS-CoV-2 strains ...

Viruses

Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants

Viruses

Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 Variants: Implications on ...

How do recent genomic analyses of SARS-CoV-2 variants endorse Vanden Bossche's theory of immune-driven evolution?

Recent genomic analyses of SARS-CoV-2 variants provide robust evidence for immune-driven evolution, which aligns with Geert Vanden Bossche’s theory. Here’s how these findings endorse his primary assertions:

Increased Immune Escape Over Time

Genomic studies using large international sequence datasets show a progressive increase in the immune escape index (IEI) of SARS-CoV-2 S protein variants from 2020 through 2024. This index measures the virus’s ability to evade host immunity, including vaccine-induced antibodies. As mass vaccination and prior infections increased global immunity, the prevalence of spike protein mutations that enhance immune escape also rose sharply. Notably, the global dominance of the JN.1 lineage by late 2024 demonstrates a successful adaptation to immune pressure: over 94% of sequences worldwide belonged to this immune-escape optimized lineage. These trends are far above expectations for random viral mutation, statistically supporting strong selection pressure from host immunity.frontiersin

Evolutionary Adaptation Under Immune Pressure

Phylogenomic analysis identifies two major pathways for dominant SARS-CoV-2 strains:

Genetic novelty from major recombination and mutation events, enabling dramatic leaps in immune evasion (e.g., BA.2 and JN.1 clade replacements).

Gradual antigenic drift via accumulation of non-synonymous mutations in key spike protein residues, which optimize viral fitness alongside immunity-driven selection. Dominant new variants consistently exhibit higher viral fitness and immune escape capacity than predecessors, indicating adaptive evolution in response to widespread immunity from vaccination and infection.frontiersin

Selection Pressure Confirmed by Null Model Testing

Comparative analyses using null models show that Fitness and IEI trends in real viral sequences significantly deviate from what would be expected by neutral evolution (random mutation alone). This provides statistical confirmation that the changes are not coincidental, but reflect directed adaptation under immune pressure—especially pronounced in regions with extensive vaccination and sequencing surveillance (North America, Europe).frontiersin

Clade Replacement and Viral Fitness Tied to Immunity

Successive clade replacements (from Wuhan, Alpha, Delta, Omicron, JN.1) are tightly linked to antigenic changes driven by immune pressure. Each new dominant clade is characterized by clusters of mutations that specifically modulate antigenicity and immune escape, and genetic distance analyses reveal that variants with higher antigenic novelty (non-synonymous mutations) are far more likely to become dominant in the population. This dynamic parallels the seasonal evolution of influenza and was accelerated by widespread host immunization.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih+1

Global Applicability

These evolutionary patterns—rising immune escape, accelerated adaptation, and rapid clade replacement—have been observed on every continent, with stronger effects in areas with higher vaccination coverage. This universal trend supports the global relevance of immune-driven viral evolution posited by Vanden Bossche.frontiersin+1

In summary, recent genomic research strongly supports the assertion that immune selection pressure from mass vaccination and infection has been a central driver of SARS-CoV-2 evolution, fostering the emergence of increasingly immune-evasive, infectious variants—directly validating the main points of Vanden Bossche’s theory.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih+2

Increases in viral fitness strongly support Vanden Bossche's immune-driven evolution theory by illustrating how SARS-CoV-2 has adapted to overcome host immune responses—especially those shaped by mass vaccination and widespread infection.

Key Supportive Findings

Accelerated Antigenic Evolution: Genomic and evolutionary modeling studies have found that mass vaccination adds intensive immune pressure, which favors mutations that increase escape from neutralizing antibodies. These mutations, when successful, often restore or increase viral fitness (meaning the ability of the virus to infect and transmit efficiently in a population). As immune selection pressure intensifies, the virus must "run faster" to escape host immunity—an effect likened to the Red Queen's race, where the paradoxical result is a net increase in transmission due to better-adapted escape mutants.pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih

Fitness-Immune Escape Link: The rise in viral fitness during key waves (e.g., Omicron and descendants) correlates with increased immune escape index—showing mutations that simultaneously allow the virus to evade immune detection and improve transmissibility. Modeling confirms that after an initial drop in infection rates, immune pressure leads to the emergence of fitter, more infectious variants.frontiersin+2

Fitness Rebound After Immune Escape: Longitudinal viral tracking demonstrates that fitness initially decreases as immune escape mutations arise (since these mutations can carry a temporary cost), but rebounds as compensatory mutations restore replication and transmission advantage, creating lineages that spread more successfully within immune populations. This adaptive process is documented in both SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses facing similar immune-driven evolution dynamics.elifesciences+2

Selection Pressure, Fitness, and Transmission: The net effect of immune-driven selection is a population dominated by highly fit variants that spread despite rising levels of immunity. These evolutionary patterns have matched predictions that mass immunization and prior infection would force the virus to optimize for fitness and immune evasion, creating conditions for the dominance of variants with high transmission potential.frontiersin+1

These increases in viral fitness—characterized by enhanced immune escape and optimized transmissibility—provide compelling evidence for Vanden Bossche’s theory, highlighting how immune selection pressures shape the adaptation and spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the post-vaccine era.elifesciences+3

